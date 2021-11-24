Left Menu

Australian to work with England's bowlers ahead of Ashes

PTI | London | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:51 IST
Australian to work with England's bowlers ahead of Ashes
ECB logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Australian will work as a consultant with England's pace bowlers ahead of the Ashes series against Australia that starts next month.

Troy Cooley will support the bowlers' preparations at their training camp in Brisbane and later assist the seamers in England's second-string Lions squad which is also in Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Wednesday.

"Troy's understanding of what it takes to be successful in Australian conditions is second to none, and the players are sure to benefit hugely," said Mo Bobat, the ECB's performance director.

The 55-year-old Cooley was England's bowling coach when the team won the Ashes on home soil in a memorable series in 2005. He then joined Cricket Australia and worked at the organization's Center of Excellence in Brisbane.

The Ashes series starts Dec. 8 with the first test in Brisbane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021