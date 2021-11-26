Cricket-Pat Cummins named new Australia test captain

Fast bowler Pat Cummins was named the 47th captain of the Australia test team on Friday in place of Tim Paine, who stood down from the position last week.

Paine resigned after revelations he had been investigated and cleared over sexually explicit text messages sent to a female former colleague four years ago.

Steve Smith will be Cummins' deputy, Cricket Australia said in a statement https://www.cricket.com.au/news/pat-cummins-australia-test-captain-47-steve-smith-vice-captain-ashes/2021-11-26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)