Athletes from rural areas have fire in their belly, says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Saturday said athletes who come from villages overcome adversaries and win medals for the country.

ANI | Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:39 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"If you look at medal winners, you will realise that they are not from affluent households. Those with fire in their belly and the sense to do and achieve something, those from rural areas are winning medals for India," Anurag Thakur said while addressing the crowd in Baghpat. Ravi Dahiya was also present alongside Anurag Thakur. Indian freestyle wrestler has won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 57 kg category and is also a bronze medalist from the 2019 World Wrestling Championships. Dahiya is also a two-time Asian champion.

"We will come to find talent in the rural areas. They will be chosen, tested, polished, and made capable of turning into diamonds, so that they bring laurels to India. Ravi Dahiya of the future will be found like this," Anurag Thakur added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

