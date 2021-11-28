Left Menu

Soccer-Juve's season goes from bad to worse with home defeat by Atalanta

Juventus suffered another setback as they lost 1-0 at home to Atalanta after a Duvan Zapata goal on Saturday, with a fifth defeat in 14 Serie A games leaving them in eighth place.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 28-11-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 00:36 IST
Juventus logo Image Credit: ANI
Juventus suffered another setback as they lost 1-0 at home to Atalanta after a Duvan Zapata goal on Saturday, with a fifth defeat in 14 Serie A games leaving them in eighth place. The hosts struggled to create any openings of note in the first half, with their defending not up to the required standard either as they left Zapata free to fire home in the 28th minute.

Juve failed to offer much of a response in pursuit of an equaliser, with Paulo Dybala's late free-kick that clipped the crossbar as close as they came to a leveller. Atalanta held on in relative comfort and stretched their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions to stay fourth on 28 points, four points behind leaders Napoli and seven points ahead of Juve who are 11 points off the pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

