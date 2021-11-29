Left Menu

Soccer-Hulk scores twice as Atletico take step closer to title

The win in Belo Horizonte means Atletico are now 11 points ahead of second-placed Flamengo, who have four games remaining.

Hulk scored twice as Atletico Mineiro came from behind to beat Fluminense 2-1 on Sunday, taking a huge step closer to their first Brazilian league title since 1971. The win in Belo Horizonte means Atletico are now 11 points ahead of second-placed Flamengo, who have four games remaining.

Manoel Messias put Fluminense 1-0 up with a header after 14 minutes but Hulk equalised from the penalty spot eight minutes before halftime and then got the winner with a superb free kick after an hour. Fluminense are in seventh place in the 20-team Serie A.

