Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Chelsea lead cut after draw with Man United, Man City win

Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to a point after they were held at home by Manchester United while rivals Manchester City beat West Ham United 2-1 on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have 30 points from 13 games with City on 29 points and Liverpool, who beat Southampton 4-0 on Saturday, are a further point behind.

SOCCER-Portugal's soccer league to investigate COVID-hit match

Portugal's soccer league said on Sunday it would start a disciplinary process to investigate if this weekend's match between Benfica and Belenenses SAD - a team hit by a COVID-19 outbreak - complied with health rules. Saturday's game was abandoned minutes into the second half amid extraordinary scenes after Belenenses, which reported a total of 17 COVID-19 among players and staff, were forced to name a team of nine players - including two goalkeepers - as all others were isolating.

Reports: Twins, Byron Buxton agree to seven-year, $100M extension

The Minnesota Twins and center fielder Byron Buxton have agreed on a seven-year, $100 million extension, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Buxton reportedly received a full no-trade clause and can earn bonuses for plate appearances and finishing in the top 10 in MVP balloting. Buxton would receive an $8 million bonus for winning the MVP.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties Stenmark's World Cup record with slalom win

American Mikaela Shiffrin tied the all-time mark for World Cup wins in a single discipline when she beat Slovakia's Petra Vlhova to capture her 46th slalom victory on Sunday in Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin trailed reigning overall World Cup champion Vlhova by 0.20 seconds after the first run but returned the fastest second run while her rival got wrong-footed early to drop into second place.

Tennis-Britain, Croatia through to Davis Cup quarters, Australia eliminated

Britain and Croatia booked spots in the Davis Cup quarter-finals after topping their respective groups on Sunday, while 28-times champions Australia were knocked out. Britain's doubles pair of Joe Salisbury and Skupski won in straight sets to seal the tie against the Czech Republic 2-1 and secure top spot ahead of France.

Report: Celtics' Enes Kanter changing name to Enes Freedom

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is changing his last name to Freedom, The Athletic reported Sunday. He is set to become a U.S. citizen on Monday and will legally become Enes Kanter Freedom, per the report.

Reports: DeMarcus Cousins to sign with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran center DeMarcus Cousins have reached an agreement on a one-year deal, multiple media outlets reported Sunday. Per ESPN, the deal will be non-guaranteed.

Tennis-Raducanu wows crowd in Royal Albert Hall homecoming

London's Royal Albert Hall provided a fitting stage on Sunday for teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu's first appearance on a British court since her astonishing U.S. Open triumph. Playing 79 days after an extraordinary run in New York culminated in victory over Canada's Leylah Fernandez and being crowned Britain's new tennis queen, the 19-year-old enjoyed a belated homecoming at the Victorian concert hall.

Kings' Brendan Lemieux faces suspension for biting

The NHL Department of Player Safety has offered Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux an in-person hearing (via Zoom) after he bit Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk on Saturday night. Lemieux received a match penalty and was ejected after grappling with Tkachuk during the third period of the host Kings' 4-2 win.

Motor racing-Formula One team founder Frank Williams dies aged 79

Frank Williams, founder and former boss of a team that bore his name and that still ranks as one of the most dominant and successful in the history of Formula One, died on Sunday at the age of 79. The sport's chief executive Stefano Domenicali, a former boss of rivals Ferrari, paid tribute to the Englishman and said the F1 family had lost a "much loved and respected member".

