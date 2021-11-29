Left Menu

Soccer-Neymar out for up to eight weeks after ankle injury in PSG win

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:56 IST
Paris St Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines with an ankle sprain that he sustained in Sunday's 3-1 Ligue 1 comeback victory at 10-man St Etienne, the French club said in a statement https://www.psg.fr/equipes/equipe-premiere/content/point-medical-neymar-jr-marco-verratti-mauro-icardi-georginio-wijnaldum-ander-herrera-julian-draxler-paris-saint-germain-ogc-nice-ligue-1-2021-2022 on Monday.

"The examinations carried out last night confirm that Neymar Jr suffers from a sprained left ankle with ligament injuries. An unavailability of six to eight weeks is to be expected," PSG said, adding his injury will be evaluated again in 72 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

