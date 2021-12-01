Left Menu

Soccer-Norwich's Pukki denies 10-man Newcastle first win

Callum Wilson's second-half penalty looked like sealing victory for Newcastle who played virtually the whole game a man down after Ciaran Clark was sent off in the ninth minute for inexplicably hauling back Pukki. Wilson converted in the 61st minute after a header hit Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour's arm.

Reuters | Newcastle | Updated: 01-12-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 03:03 IST
Soccer-Norwich's Pukki denies 10-man Newcastle first win
  • Country:
  • Australia

Teemu Pukki's superb equaliser denied 10-man Newcastle United a first Premier League win of the season as the crucial relegation clash ended 1-1 at St James' Park on Tuesday. Callum Wilson's second-half penalty looked like sealing victory for Newcastle who played virtually the whole game a man down after Ciaran Clark was sent off in the ninth minute for inexplicably hauling back Pukki.

Wilson converted in the 61st minute after a header hit Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour's arm. Norwich had failed to make the most of their numerical supremacy but Pukki struck a sensational volley to earn Dean Smith's side a point in the 79th minute.

The visitors should have claimed victory late on but Pierre Lees-Melou failed to take a glorious opportunity. Newcastle are now without a win in their first 14 league matches and stay bottom with seven points while Norwich, who are unbeaten in four games, moved up to 18th spot with 10 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021