Soccer-Norwich's Pukki denies 10-man Newcastle first win

Teemu Pukki's superb equaliser denied 10-man Newcastle United a first Premier League win of the season as the crucial relegation clash ended 1-1 at St James' Park on Tuesday. Callum Wilson's second-half penalty looked like sealing victory for Newcastle who played virtually the whole game a man down after Ciaran Clark was sent off in the ninth minute for inexplicably hauling back Pukki.

Wilson converted in the 61st minute after a header hit Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour's arm. Norwich had failed to make the most of their numerical supremacy but Pukki struck a sensational volley to earn Dean Smith's side a point in the 79th minute.

The visitors should have claimed victory late on but Pierre Lees-Melou failed to take a glorious opportunity. Newcastle are now without a win in their first 14 league matches and stay bottom with seven points while Norwich, who are unbeaten in four games, moved up to 18th spot with 10 points.

