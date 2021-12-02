Left Menu

Ind vs NZ: Wriddhiman Saha is fit and has recovered from neck niggle, confirms Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday informed that wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has recovered from his neck niggle.

Updated: 02-12-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:26 IST
Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday informed that wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has recovered from his neck niggle. During the fifth day of the first Test against New Zealand, in Saha's absence, Srikar Bharat donned the wicket-keeping gloves.

"Wriddhiman Saha is now fit and he has recovered from his neck niggle. We will discuss the combination in a bit based on weather and pitch conditions," said Kohli on the eve of the second Test. Kohli also explained why he started to practice at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai for the Test series against New Zealand even when he had taken some time off from the game after spending six months in bio-bubbles.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will begin on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai with the series being locked at 0-0. "It was just to stay in the rhythm of playing red-ball cricket. The idea was to get repetition and volume which is important in Test cricket, so it is just about getting into the mould of switching between formats. This is something I have always tried to do. Whenever I get the opportunity to work on setting up for different formats, it is more so mentally than anything related to technique," said Kohli while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"The more cricket you play, the more you understand your game better. It is about getting into the mindset, that headspace where you want to play a certain way in a certain format," he added. The game will see the return of India skipper Virat Kohli, however, his comeback has left some selection dilemma for the hosts. (ANI)

