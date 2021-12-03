Start of 2nd Test between India and NZ delayed due to overnight rain

The start of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand on Friday was delayed due to heavy overnight rain.

The umpires made an inspection of the pitch at 9:30am IST and they will have another one at 10:30am before the toss takes place.

The rain has stopped but the umpires said the 30-yard circle and the bowlers' run-ups were the main issues.

The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur.

