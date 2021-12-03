Left Menu

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu loses to Pornpawee Chochuwong in final group match

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Friday lost his third and final Group A game in the women's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals in Bali.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Friday lost his third and final Group A game in the women's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals in Bali. Playing at the Mangupura Hall - 1, Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand defeated reigning world champion by 21-12, 19-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted for one hour and 11 minutes. With this win, the Thai player has topped Group A. Chochuwong has already qualified for the knockouts alongside PV Sindhu.

In a dead rubber match, the Thailand player stormed to an 11-6 lead in the first interval and closed out the game by 21-12 against the Indian. The second game interval was the reversal of the first one as Sindhu lead Chochuwong 11-6. But the top-seed battled back and levelled the game at 19-19. Sindhu then held her nerve to force the decider by winning two straight points.

The Indian had a terrific start to the decider but Chochuwong came storming back. The Thai shuttler went from 5-6 to 11-7 at interval. Chochuwong faced no problem in clinching the game and match from thereon. Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth lost his third and final Group B game in the men's singles as he was defeated by Lee Zii Jia by 21-19, 21-14 in a game that lasted for 37 minutes.

Meanwhile, India's women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Friday beat the British duo of Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith in a hard-fought three-game encounter to end their campaign at the BWF World Tour Finals with a consolation win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

