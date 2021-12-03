Left Menu

Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United after 15-year career

Michael Carrick on Friday brought down the curtain on a decade-and-a-half career at Manchester United, finishing on a high with a victory over Arsenal.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:08 IST
Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United after 15-year career
Michael Carrick (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Michael Carrick on Friday brought down the curtain on a decade-and-a-half career at Manchester United, finishing on a high with a victory over Arsenal. The former Red Devils midfielder decided to step down as first-team coach and leave the club following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker Manager.

Thursday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford was the last act of Michael Carrick's Manchester United career. Michael Carrick in a statement said: "My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

"However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships. "I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan."

Michael played 464 games for Manchester United between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He joined the First Team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021