Left Menu

RB Leipzig part ways with coach Jesse Marsch

RB Leipzig on Sunday announced that the Bundesliga club and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways.

ANI | Leipzig | Updated: 05-12-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 16:13 IST
RB Leipzig part ways with coach Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch (Photo: Twitter/RB Leipzig English). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

RB Leipzig on Sunday announced that the Bundesliga club and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways. Jesse Marsch will be released with immediate effect and assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming home game against Manchester City.

Leipzig suffered a 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin on Friday. It was their third consecutive league loss that saw them drop to 11th. Marsch has been at the helm for Leipzig in 14 league games this season. "The decision is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions after the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin," a statement by last season's Bundesliga runners-up read.

A successor for Jesse Marsch will be announced in the near future. "It was not easy for us to part company ... because I hold Jesse in high regard as a person and as a coach," Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said.

"It's a shame that things did not work out as we had hoped with this setup, and that this step has now become necessary. Unfortunately, the development we were hoping for and the results needed to achieve our goals for the season have not been achieved," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021