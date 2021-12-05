Left Menu

UP Yoddha leave team base, enter bubble ahead of PKL-8

The team that includes players, support staff and management boarded a flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport here for Bengaluru. The team would enter the mandatory seven-day quarantine on reaching Bengaluru.

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 05-12-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 16:55 IST
Pro Kabaddi League logo Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Gearing up for the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the GMR sports-owned UP Yoddha on Sunday left for Bengaluru to enter a bio bubble there ahead of the tournament.

PKL-8 starts in Bengaluru on December 22. The team that includes players, support staff and management boarded a flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport here for Bengaluru. The team would enter the mandatory seven-day quarantine on reaching Bengaluru. As per COVID-19 protocols, a mandatory RT-PCR test will be conducted on each member every 72 hours. UP Yoddha, led by Nitesh Kumar, who also is a product of their state-of-the-art UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy, will kick off their campaign on the opening day itself.

