Left Menu

Soccer-Champions Atletico beat Bragantino in seven-goal thriller

Brazilian league champions Atletico Mineiro beat Red Bull Bragantino 4-3 on Sunday on a day when they celebrated last week’s title win in front of an ecstatic home crowd in Belo Horizonte. Ytalo got one and Artur Guimaraes scored a brace for Bragantino. With one game of the season remaining, Atletico have 84 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Flamengo.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 06-12-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 02:48 IST
Soccer-Champions Atletico beat Bragantino in seven-goal thriller
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian league champions Atletico Mineiro beat Red Bull Bragantino 4-3 on Sunday on a day when they celebrated last week’s title win in front of an ecstatic home crowd in Belo Horizonte. Atletico secured their first league title since 1971 last Thursday and 62,000 fans turned out to see them receive the trophy.

They enjoyed a seven-goal thriller as four different players hit the net for the home side, with Hulk, Keno, Jefferson Savarino and Federico Zaracho all scoring. Ytalo got one and Artur Guimaraes scored a brace for Bragantino.

With one game of the season remaining, Atletico have 84 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Flamengo. Bragantino are in sixth with 53 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
3
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia
4
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says anti-drone technology being developed, will be provided to security forces soon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says anti-drone technology being developed, wi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021