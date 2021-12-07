Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund's Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for referee comments

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:56 IST
The German Football Association (DFB) has fined Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham 40,000 euros ($45,008) for unsportsmanlike conduct after he criticised referee Felix Zwayer following Saturday's Bundesliga defeat by Bayern Munich. Zwayer had turned down Dortmund's appeals for a penalty before awarding one to Bayern for a handball from Mats Hummels. Robert Lewandowski scored from the spot to give Bayern a 3-2 win and a four-point lead in the standings.

After the game, England international Bellingham said: "You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game. You give a referee, that has match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?" The DFB said in a statement https://www.dfb.de/news/detail/40000-euro-geldstrafe-fuer-dortmunds-bellingham-235401 on Tuesday that Bellingham "doubted and ultimately denied the referee's impartiality" with his comments. Both Dortmund and Bellingham have accepted the DFB's verdict.

Zwayer was named in a 2005 scandal involving referee Robert Hoyzer, who was jailed for fixing matches in a two million euro betting fraud. The DFB had banned Zwayer for six months for accepting 300 euros from Hoyzer and agreeing to make incorrect decisions in a match when he was an assistant referee.

($1 = 0.8887 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

