Kohli consciously realised that he cannot lead in all three formats, says Atul Wassan

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan feels Virat Kohli has realised that he cannot lead Team India in all three formats. Opening batter Rohit Sharma was named India's full-time ODI captain on Wednesday and Wassan reckons it is a good move as the Mumbai Indians' skipper has proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I don't think it is the removal of Virat. Virat himself has consciously realized that he cannot lead all three formats. He was struggling and every player goes through this bad patch. He has set such high standards for himself that even 40s-50s are not counted but he also expects a lot from him," Wassan told ANI. "I said many years ago that it is not right for any country, any team that all three formats are led by one guy. Rohit has shown that he is a good leader. He has got IPL crowns but Virat hasn't. Maybe Virat will also find his second gear and second wind and it augurs well for Indian cricket," he added.

The former Indian cricketer said captaincy is a burden for a player but Kohli has enjoyed his stint as the skipper of the side. "I think it comes into the holistic view of it. If you see that in some we lost big tournaments and in world cup also it is a big issue. Perhaps Virat and Shastri were cornering the authority also So, BCCI probably wants to clip their wings also. This has been happening," said Wassan.

"Captaincy is a burden but Virat has enjoyed it. So, he has been captaining for so long so the records will speak. Indian cricket is on a high. He got the baton from Dhoni which has given him performance and he also made some good players," he added. Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

Ajinkya Rahane was added to the Test squad despite going through a lean patch. "Rahane is struggling and for him to become vice-captain is untenable. The way Rohit has been performing. Pujara and Rahane are in their last legs," Wassan said. (ANI)

