Cricket-Australia fast bowler Hazlewood to miss second Ashes test

Australia fast bowler Hazlewood to miss second Ashes test
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 13-12-2021 04:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 04:44 IST
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss the second Ashes test in Adelaide with a side injury, Cricket Australia said on Monday.
Hazlewood's injury during the nine-wicket win over England at the Gabba opens the door for Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser to bowl for Australia at Adelaide Oval.
