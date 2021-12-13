Left Menu

Cricket-Australia fast bowler Hazlewood to miss second Ashes test

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 13-12-2021 04:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 04:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss the second Ashes test in Adelaide with a side injury, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Hazlewood's injury during the nine-wicket win over England at the Gabba opens the door for Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser to bowl for Australia at Adelaide Oval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

