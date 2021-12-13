Left Menu

NFL-Brady breaks record for most pass completions

The seven-time Super Bowl champion connected with Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans for 20 yards late in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills for his 7,143 pass completion, surpassing retired quarterback Drew Brees' previous record. He already held the record for most career passing yards, most career wins and most Super Bowl victories, picking up his seventh title - and fifth Super Bowl MVP honors - at home this February.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 04:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 04:44 IST
NFL-Brady breaks record for most pass completions

Tom Brady broke yet another record in the National Football League (NFL) on Sunday, becoming the all-time completions leader and adding to the piles of accolades in his unstoppable career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion connected with Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans for 20 yards late in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills for his 7,143 pass completion, surpassing retired quarterback Drew Brees' previous record.

He already held the record for most career passing yards, most career wins and most Super Bowl victories, picking up his seventh title - and fifth Super Bowl MVP honors - at home this February. Oddsmakers have pointed to the 44-year-old as the most likely to claim the league MVP title this season, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers' veteran Aaron Rodgers currently trailing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021