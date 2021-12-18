Josh Little recalled into Ireland squad ahead of series against USA

Cricket Ireland has recalled pace bowler Josh Little - who is currently playing in the Lanka Premier League - to bolster the Ireland Men's squad ahead of the start of the multi-format series against the USA starting next week. The Ireland Men's squad arrived in Miami ahead of the historic first-ever full series against the USA on American soil, with all players and coaches on the flight successfully passing their first pre-series COVID tests since landing.

However, a number of members of the squad are yet to join up with their teammates, or had their departures delayed, as a result of COVID-19 related issues: Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell both tested positive during pre-series testing - they will shortly complete their isolation period and will fly out once if they then return a negative PCR result;

Harry Tector and Gareth Delany - already in Florida, having played in the recent US T20 Open tournament - both reported positive COVID tests prior to joining up with squad and have begun their 10-day in-room isolation; Craig Young was identified on the eve of departure as a close contact of a positive case, and is - under Northern Ireland guidelines - not permitted to travel for 10 days and must receive a negative PCR test before he can join the squad; and

Assistant Coach Gary Wilson has had to delay his departure after it appears he received a false positive report on his pre-series COVID test. He is being re-tested, and if clear, will fly out on Sunday. Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, said: "We are pleased to have our squad arrive in Miami and are all looking forward to the series ahead. We have experienced a few last minute complications related to COVID, but with the extended travelling squad that we have taken, and the recall of Josh Little from Sri Lanka, we don't foresee any issues with the series proceeding as scheduled."

"Several of our players have had their departures from Ireland delayed, but we are hopeful they can join the squad in Florida in a few days. Likewise, Assistant Coach Gary Wilson - who we believe may have received a false positive, couldn't depart with the main squad. He'll be re-tested again today and we hope will be cleared to travel shortly," he added. (ANI)

