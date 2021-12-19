Soccer-Indonesia hit back to reach Suzuki Cup semi-finals

Indonesia fought back after going a goal down to beat Malaysia 4-1 in Singapore on Sunday in the Suzuki Cup to progress to the semi-finals of the Southeast Asian championship alongside title-holders Vietnam. Shin Tae-yong's side will take on tournament hosts Singapore in the last four following their first-place finish in Group B, ahead of Vietnam on goal difference after Park Hang-seo's team cruised to a 4-0 win over Cambodia.

The Vietnamese were all-but certain of a place in the knockout rounds going into the final round of group matches and comfortably dispatched the Cambodians. Nguyen Tien Linh scored twice in the opening 27 minutes before goals from Bui Tien Dung and Nguyen Quang Hai completed the win for the defending champions, who will meet Thailand in the next round.

Malaysia went into their game against Indonesia needing to win to progress and made the perfect start when Kogileswaran Raj's curling effort from distance beat Nadeo Argawinata in the 13th minute. But Indonesia fought back as Irfan Jaya scored twice from close range before halftime to give his side the lead.

Pratama Arhan struck from outside the area five minutes into the second half to increase Indonesia's advantage and, with eight minutes remaining, Elkan Baggot nodded in a fourth to seal top spot ahead of Vietnam on goals scored. Indonesia, who have never won the biennial competition since its creation in 1996, meet Singapore in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, with the return meeting three days later.

Thailand, winners of the competition a record five times, face the Vietnamese on Thursday. The second leg will be on Dec. 26. Matches in the Suzuki Cup are being played in a centralised format in Singapore. The tournament was originally scheduled to be played last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

