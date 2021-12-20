Soccer-Conte rues missed chances as Tottenham hold Liverpool

Antonio Conte was left to rue his Tottenham Hotspur side's failure to convert several gilt-edged chances as they went toe-to-toe in an enthralling 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Harry Kane's first league goal under Conte, and only his second of the season, gave Tottenham an early lead. Son Heung-min and Dele Alli both spurned glorious opportunities in the first half while Kane missed two after the break as Tottenham's counter-attacking style caused Liverpool problems throughout the game.

In the end Son earned Tottenham a point with a cool finish following a mistake by Alisson after Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson had scored to put Liverpool ahead. "I think it was an exciting game and we created many chances to score and win the game," Conte, whose side were back in action for the first time in two weeks after COVID-19 postponements, said. "We have to be a bit disappointed for the draw. For sure we played against a really strong team.

"For the chances we created, we go home with the thought instead of one point it could be three points." While the Italian was disappointed, there were plenty of positives, namely Kane ending his league drought and Alli playing impressively after a surprise start in a 5-3-2 formation that also saw a league recall for Harry Winks.

"We prepared a plan. When we're in possession I said we could create problems for Liverpool. This happened today," he said. "Harry played a good game. He scored a goal of vital importance. He had chances to score other goals. He's an important player for us. Dele played a good game. With this formation with three midfielders he can play as a midfielder and I think he's strong physically."

While Tottenham appear to be emerging from their COVID-19 crisis which affected eight players and five staff, Conte says he would understand if the Premier league was paused after six of the weekend's top-flight games were postponed. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the situation as the country faces a steep rise in COVID-19 infections.

"The people have to take the best decision for everybody. To be safe is the most important thing," Conte said. "If they decide to stop everything, if they decide to find different solutions and not close... I think we have to follow what they tell us."

