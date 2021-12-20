Soccer-VAR drama denies Milan as Napoli earn win in San Siro

Napoli beat AC Milan 1-0 at the San Siro on Sunday to climb to second in Serie A above their opponents, with VAR taking centre stage in a dramatic finale. Midfielder Eljif Elmas glanced a header home at the near post from a corner to stun the hosts and edge the visitors in front in the fifth minute, a lead Napoli held without being overly troubled until the latter stages.

Veteran Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked most likely to find an equaliser after going close midway through the first half and just after the break. In the 90th minute, just as Milan looked out of ideas, Franck Kessie appeared to have snatched the hosts a point out of nowhere, sparking wild scenes of celebration, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Milan were furious with the tight call made by the officials, as Napoli held on for a first win in four league games to move on to 39 points, the same as Milan, but above Stefano Pioli's team on goal difference.

