Ramaphosa back at work after COVID-19 - presidency
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:44 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to work after finishing a week of self-isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement on Monday.
It said he would chair the final cabinet meeting of the year on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyril Ramaphosa
- South African
Advertisement