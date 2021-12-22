Left Menu

Pakistan opener Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:04 IST
Pakistan opener Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty
Abid Ali Image Credit: Twitter(@Abid Ali)
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Test opener Abid Ali has undergone an angioplasty a day after he was rushed to a hospital for chest pain while playing a match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here.

Cardiac surgeons, after several tests, diagnosed that Ali was suffering from ''acute coronary syndrome'', which, in simple terms, means there was blockage of blood flow in his heart.

''He has undergone angioplasty and a stent has been inserted in one vein and he will undergo another small procedure before he is discharged from hospital,'' a source in the cricket board said.

Ali was batting on 61 for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL complex when the team manager rushed him to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness in his shoulder on Tuesday.

Hours after Ali was taken to the private hospital from the match venue, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development. In a message to his fans from his hospital bed, Ali on Wednesday said he was doing okay and asked them to pray for his quick recovery.

Ali, who had completed his 9000 runs in first-class cricket while batting against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, joined Central Punjab after a very good Test tour of Bangladesh recently.

The Lahore-based opener has scored hundreds on his ODI and Test debuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021