Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand drop history man Ajaz for Bangladesh test series

Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 23-12-2021 05:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 05:47 IST
Cricket-New Zealand drop history man Ajaz for Bangladesh test series
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Spinner Ajaz Patel has been left out of the New Zealand squad for the series against Bangladesh less than three weeks after becoming only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings of international cricket. The 33-year-old achieved the rare feat in the second test against India in Mumbai earlier this month but was deemed surplus to requirements for next month's matches on the greener surfaces of Mount Maunganui and Christchurch.

"You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India," coach Mike Stead said in a statement. "However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home."

All-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell can offer spin but New Zealand's main focus will be on moving the ball at pace with seamers Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry all selected. Tom Latham will captain the team for an entire series for the first time in place of Kane Williamson, who suffered a recurrence of an elbow injury in India and will miss both tests.

Free-scoring opener Devon Conway returns to the squad, however, after missing the 1-0 series loss in India because of a broken hand sustained when he punched his bat in frustration during the Twenty20 World Cup. The series opens at Bay Oval on New Year's Day and will be New Zealand's first home test since they won the World Test Championship by beating India in England earlier this year.

The Black Caps are unbeaten in eight home test series going back to their last reverse, a 1-0 loss to South Africa in March 2017. Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021