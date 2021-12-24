Soccer-Ten-man Porto trample Benfica 3-0 to advance in Portuguese Cup

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 04:52 IST
Porto's Brazilian striker Evanilson scored twice and was sent off in the first half as they beat visitors Benfica 3-0 in a frantic clash to reach the Portuguese Cup quarter-finals. Evanilson scored in the first minute, pouncing on a loose ball inside the area to fire past goalkeeper Helton Leite.

Vitinha got the second six minutes later with a clever shot after a corner and Evanilson struck again to finish a counter-attack and extend Porto’s lead half an hour into the game. But the 22-year-old got a second yellow card just before halftime after catching Joao Mario in the face with his arm.

The hosts managed to hold onto their comfortable lead and eased to victory to eliminate last season's runners-up, who had Nicolas Otamendi sent off late on for a foul on Luis Diaz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

