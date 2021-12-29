NFL-Hall of Fame coach, commentator Madden dies at 85-league

Left Menu

Famed National Football League (NFL) coach and commentator John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 85, the NFL reported. "There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today." Madden was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 05:52 IST
Famed National Football League (NFL) coach and commentator John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 85, the NFL reported. Madden led the then-Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1977 and became a fixture as a beloved television analyst after retiring from coaching.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today." Madden was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

