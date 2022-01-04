Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa lead India by 27 runs after first innings

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:43 IST
Cricket-South Africa lead India by 27 runs after first innings

India seamer Shardul Thakur took seven wickets but South Africa managed a slender lead of 27 runs before being bowled out for 229 in their first innings on the second day of the second test at the Wanderers on Tuesday.

Keegan Petersen (62) and Temba Bavuma (51) scored half centuries in the home team’s reply to India’s 202 after the tourists had won the toss on Monday and elected to bat. Thakur, 30, posted career best figures of 7-61 -- the best return by an Indian bowler in a test against South Africa -- and single-handedly removed the home top order after South Africa resumed on 35-1 overnight.

Thakur also took the last two wickets after the South Africa tail wagged, delivering potentially precious runs as the Wanderers wicket is expected to increasingly favour the seamers as the test progresses. (Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022