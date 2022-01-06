Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop deportation

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 03:01 IST
Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 tennis star in the world, was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after initially being granted a medical exemption for the country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play in the Australian Open.

The tennis star, left stranded at Melbourne's Tullamanrien airport overnight, was issued a letter by the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be deported, a source close to the tournament told Reuters. The tennis star was filing an injunction to prevent his deportation, the source said.

(Editing by Leela de Kretser and Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

