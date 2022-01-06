Left Menu

Jemimah, Shikha dropped from Mithali Raj-led India squad for ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand

Pandey has been similarly off colour.The same 14-member squad will also feature in a limited-overs series against New Zealand from February 9 to 24, comprising one T20 International and five ODIs. The Squads ICC Womens World Cup 2022 New Zealand ODIs Mithali Raj C, Harmanpreet Kaur VC, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh WK, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia WK, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.Standby Players Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 10:22 IST
Jemimah, Shikha dropped from Mithali Raj-led India squad for ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand
Mithali Raj Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues was on Thursday dropped from the 15-member Indian women's cricket squad announced for the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Veteran Mithali Raj will lead the side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. The side also includes veterans Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami, and the young Shafali Verma among others. However, Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha Pandey have been ignored from the side due to lack of form. Rodrigues failed to hit the double-figure mark during the last year in all the international assignments she was a part of. Pandey has been similarly off-color.

The same 14-member squad will also feature in a limited-overs series against New Zealand from February 9 to 24, comprising one T20 International and five ODIs. The Squads: ======== ICC Women's World Cup 2022 & New Zealand ODIs: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur. One-off T20I against New Zealand: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022