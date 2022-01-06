Left Menu

ISL: Midfielder Vinit Rai joins Mumbai City FC on loan from Odisha FC

Odisha FC midfielder Vinit Rai has joined defending champions Mumbai City FC on loan for the rest of the Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, the Islanders announced through a statement on Wednesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-01-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 10:55 IST
ISL logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Odisha FC midfielder Vinit Rai has joined defending champions Mumbai City FC on loan for the rest of the Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, the Islanders announced through a statement on Wednesday. Rai who was the captain of Odisha FC this season makes the switch to the Islanders to add to their already rich midfield options that include Lalengmawia Ralte and Ahmed Jahouh.

"Mumbai City FC are pleased to announce that the Club has reached an agreement with Odisha FC for the loan of 24-year-old midfielder Vinit Rai until the end of the season," the club's official statement read, as per the ISL website. Rai has featured in eight matches for Odisha FC this season and has a staggering passing accuracy of 86.61 per cent.

The Islanders who have been dislodged from the top spot by Hyderabad FC will hope the acquisition of Rai will help get their bid for the League Winners' Shield back on track. Mumbai City FC take on SC East Bengal on Friday but it's unlikely that Rai will be able to feature in that match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

