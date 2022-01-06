Soccer-Guardiola to sit out FA Cup match after positive COVID test
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round match away to fourth-tier Swindon Town after testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff are isolating for COVID-19 related reasons, the club said.
"Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/pep-guardiola-junama-lillo-63777065, adding that assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for Friday's game. Seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff are isolating for COVID-19 related reasons, the club said.
