Left Menu

Cricket-Rain in Sydney stalls Australia's march towards victory

Dawid Malan had made four when he stepped back to a full-length Nathan Lyon delivery, which skidded on and rattled into the off stump. Crawley had hit 13 fours in his fifth test half century when Australia all-rounder Cameron Green got under his bat with a yorker.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 08:03 IST
Cricket-Rain in Sydney stalls Australia's march towards victory

Australia remained on course for a 4-0 lead in the Ashes series on Sunday when they reduced England to 122 for three, still 266 runs in arrears, at lunch on the final day of the fourth test.

The start of the second session was delayed by rain, frustrating the Australians and keeping England skipper Joe Root, who had made 13 not out, and injured all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was unbeaten on 16, in the dressing room. The tourists had resumed the day on 13 without loss chasing an unlikely victory target of 388 and Zak Crawley led the resistance at the Sydney Cricket Ground with an authoritative 77 from a hundred balls.

His fellow opener Haseeb Hameed looked less assured at the other end and had already been dropped when he prodded at a Scott Boland delivery and departed for nine to give the paceman his 12th wicket in four test innings. Dawid Malan had made four when he stepped back to a full-length Nathan Lyon delivery, which skidded on and rattled into the off stump.

Crawley had hit 13 fours in his fifth test half century when Australia all-rounder Cameron Green got under his bat with a yorker. The batsman reviewed the lbw decision but the DRS video showed the ball had landed plumb on Crawley's toe as it headed towards the stumps.

Australia lead the series 3-0 after big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. The fifth test will be a day-night match in Hobart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
4
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022