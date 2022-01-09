Left Menu

Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan win Adelaide International tournament

India men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated top-seeded Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo to win the Adelaide International tournament on Sunday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 09-01-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 11:01 IST
Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan win Adelaide International tournament
Rohan Bopanna (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated top-seeded Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo to win the Adelaide International tournament on Sunday. The Indian pair defeated Dodig and Melo in straight sets to win the tournament. Bopanna and Ramanathan defeated Dodig and Melo 7-6, 6-1 here at the Centre Court.

The first set was closely contested and Bopanna and Ramanathan had to dig deep to find the best in themselves. In the end, the Indian duo stuck it out and registered a thrilling 7-6 win in the first set. Bopanna and Ramanathan continued with their momentum, and the duo breezed to a easy win in the second set, winning the tournament in some style.

Earlier, Bopanna and Ramanathan had outclassed fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez in straight sets to reach the final of the competition. The unseeded Indian duo defeated the Bosnian-Mexican duo 6-2 6-4 in the doubles semifinals. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
4
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022