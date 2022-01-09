Left Menu

French conservative lawmaker defects to Zemmour's presidential bid

Peltier had backed Eric Ciotti in the center-right party's primary, whose own no-nonsense talk on restoring the state's authority in socially deprived immigrant neighborhoods and defending France's national identity flirted with the far-right. Pecresse defeated Ciotti in a December primary run-off but Ciotti won nearly 40% of the vote, some of which analysts said could follow Peltier into Zemmour's camp.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-01-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 16:49 IST
French conservative lawmaker defects to Zemmour's presidential bid
Eric Zemmour Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

A conservative lawmaker who until last year was No. 2 in the center-right Les Republicains party on Sunday said he was defecting to join the ranks of far-right presidential challenger Eric Zemmour. Guillaume Peltier said he had no confidence in Les Republicains party presidential nominee Valerie Pecresse, describing her as too ideologically close to centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

Peltier told Europe 1 Zemmour was "the only candidate capable of galvanizing the right and beating Macron" in the April presidential poll. Zemmour, 63, who holds convictions for inciting hatred and has said he wants to save France from decadence and minorities that "oppress the majority", has made a career of testing the limits of political correctness.

It was not immediately clear how damaging Peltier's defection would be for Pecresse. The staunch rightwinger has done little too conceal the overlap in his political convictions with Zemmour and other far-right figures. Peltier had backed Eric Ciotti in the centre-right party's primary, whose own no-nonsense talk on restoring the state's authority in socially deprived immigrant neighbourhoods and defending France's national identity flirted with the far-right.

Pecresse defeated Ciotti in a December primary run-off but Ciotti won nearly 40% of the vote, some of which analysts said could follow Peltier into Zemmour's camp. Voter surveys show Zemmour polling behind Macron, Pecresse, Marine Le Pen of the traditional far-right party Rassemblement National. However, the race for a place in the presidential run-off vote is tight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022