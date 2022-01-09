Bumrah recalls 'special memories' in Cape Town ahead of 3rd Test against South Africa

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday said returning to Cape Town for the third Test against South Africa has brought back "special memories". The third and final Test against South Africa is slated to be played in Cape Town from January 11-15.

Bumrah had made his Test debut in Cape Town on January 5, 2018 against South Africa. The Indian pacer will be taking the same field on Tuesday when India meet South Africa in the third Test. "Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I've grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories," Bumrah tweeted.

Bumrah had taken four wickets in his debut Test in 2018. Since then, the right-arm pacer has been a key cog in the Indian bowling wheel. Meanwhile, Team India on Sunday began their preparation for the third and final Test of the series against South Africa.

South Africa had defeated India in the second Test by seven wickets to level the Test series 1-1. After the match, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said that he is hopeful of seeing Virat Kohli return for the third Test. (ANI)

