Soccer-Last-gasp Mane penalty hands Senegal victory over Zimbabwe

Senegal's Sadio Mane converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time to hand the pre-tournament favourites a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe at the start of their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Bafoussam on Monday. Zimbabwe defender Kelvin Madzongwe was penalised for blocking a shot with his hand extended away from his body in the area in a heartbreaking turn of events for his side as they were on the cusp of an upset result at the start of Group B action.

Senegal are Africa's top ranked team but had only 18 players available for their opening group match because of the novel coronavirus and injury and despite a lion's share of possession and opportunities produced a tepid performance. Guinea and Malawi meet later on Monday also in Bafoussam in the second Group B match. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

