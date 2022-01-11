Left Menu

Cycling-Cavendish determined to 'bounce back' after assault during burglary

British cyclist Mark Cavendish said he would "bounce back" after being assaulted by four armed men during a burglary at his home in November. "People have had worse setbacks -- it's how you deal with them." Cavendish added that he was hoping to spend more time with his family. "I want to spend more time at home and see my kids grow up.

11-01-2022
Mark Cavendish Image Credit: Flickr
British cyclist Mark Cavendish said he would "bounce back" after being assaulted by four armed men during a burglary at his home in November. Cavendish, 36, said in December that he, his wife, and their children were threatened at knifepoint and he was "violently attacked" in the early hours of Nov. 27 at his home.

"You have to bounce back," Cavendish told https://www.bbc.com/sport/cycling/59947006 the BBC. "People have had worse setbacks -- it's how you deal with them," Cavendish added that he was hoping to spend more time with his family.

"I want to spend more time at home and see my kids grow up. I don't want to be tired after training rides and I want to be around at weekends," Cavendish said. "I have plans, but they can't come to fruition yet as I want to focus on riding. I am fortunate to still ride a bike for a living."

Cavendish enjoyed a remarkable return to form in 2021, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record of 34 set by Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

