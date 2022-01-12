Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Vlhova leads last women's World Cup slalom before Beijing

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova led the last women's Alpine skiing World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday with American rival Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth in the opening leg in Schladming, Austria.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 00:16 IST
Alpine skiing-Vlhova leads last women's World Cup slalom before Beijing

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova led the last women's Alpine skiing World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday with American rival Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth in the opening leg in Schladming, Austria. The floodlit night race was scheduled for Flachau but rearranged due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Vlhova, skiing first, clocked an opening time of 45.28 seconds with Germany's Lena Duerr second and 0.27 slower. Canada's Ali Nullmeyer was in third place ahead of the decisive second leg. Shiffrin, the overall World Cup leader and U.S. Alpine team's big medal hope for the Olympics, was second to start and finished the run 0.42 off Vlhova's pace.

Double Olympic gold medallist Shiffrin has 46 career slalom wins to date, a record for a single discipline that she shares with former Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slaloms. Vlhova has won five of six slaloms so far this season, finishing second in the other. She can clinch the World Cup title in the discipline on Tuesday if results go her way.

The Beijing Games start on Feb. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022