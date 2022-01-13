Soccer-Gradel goal gives Ivory Coast 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea
Max-Alain Gradel’s early goal was enough to secure the Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday but the minnows proved no pushovers in the Group E encounter. The minnows had several good chances as they showed little fear of their heavyweight opponents with their captain Emilio Nsue failing to convert the best of them.
- Country:
- Cameroon
Max-Alain Gradel’s early goal was enough to secure the Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday but the minnows proved no pushovers in the Group E encounter. Gradel, captaining a powerful Ivorian team that had Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha on the bench, struck home a powerful effort from the edge of the penalty area in the sixth minute as they made a rapid start to the clash at the Japoma Stadium.
But while Ibrahim Sangare had two chances to double the lead before halftime, Equatorial Guinea, one of Africa’s smallest countries, proved more than a match. The minnows had several good chances as they showed little fear of their heavyweight opponents with their captain Emilio Nsue failing to convert the best of them. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wilfried Zaha
- Ivory Coast
- Africa
- Ivorian
- Crystal Palace's
- Equatorial Guinea
ALSO READ
USA to lift travel restrictions imposed on Southern Africa
Tutu's advocacy for LGBTQ rights did not sway most of Africa
Soccer-Zimbabwe without leading names for Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa lose Markram in pursuit of tough 305-run target against India
Cricket-S Africa 22-1 at tea in pursuit of 305 for victory over India