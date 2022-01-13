Nehwal has always been my idol, dream come true to play against her: Malvika Bansod

After progressing to the quarterfinals of the ongoing India Open 2022, Malvika Bansod said that it was a surreal experience to lock horns against Saina Nehwal and come out on the winning side. India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday bowed out of the ongoing Indian Open 2022 here at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. Malvika Bansod defeated Nehwal 21-17, 21-9 in the second-round match which lasted for 35 minutes.

"It was a great match against Saina Nehwal. It was my first meeting with her, it was a great experience. She has always been my idol since I was a kid so it was a dream come true to play against her in such a big event in Delhi and this win has given me confidence for the next round," said Bansod in a video posted on Twitter account of Badminton Association of India (BAI). The 31-year-old Nehwal was trailing 5-7 in the first game, and Malvika was in no mood to let this advantage and she ended up winning the first game 21-17.

Bansod then did not look back, and she continued with her momentum, winning the match inside 35 minutes. Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu progressed to the next round of the ongoing competition. In an all-Indian affair, Sindhu outclassed Ira Sharma 21-10, 21-10 to progress to the next round.

Sindhu was at her dominant self in the first game and she wrapped up the game inside 13 minutes. Continuing from where she left off, the 26-year-old took full advantage of her momentum and ended up winning the match within 30 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)