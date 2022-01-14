Spider-Man comic page sells for record USD3.36M bidding

A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at an auction for a record USD3.36 million. Mike Zeck's artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics' Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey's black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom. The record bidding, which started at USD330,000 and soared past USD3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions' four-day comic event in Dallas on Thursday. Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman's debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for USD3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

