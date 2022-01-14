Left Menu

Motorcycling-Former world champion Marquez cleared to return to training

Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was given an all-clear to return to training following an off-road accident in November, Repsol Honda said. Marquez had been suffering from vision problems since the training accident, which forced him to miss the Algarve and Valencia Grands Prix towards the end of the 2021 season. "Marc Marquez underwent a medical examination ...

Marc Marquez Image Credit: Flickr

Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was given an all-clear to return to training following an off-road accident in November, Repsol Honda said. Marquez had been suffering from vision problems since the training accident, which forced him to miss the Algarve and Valencia Grands Prix towards the end of the 2021 season.

"Marc Marquez underwent a medical examination ... last Monday to analyze the situation of his diplopia," Repsol Honda said in a statement. "The ophthalmologist confirmed a clear improvement in his vision. "With this progress, the Repsol Honda Team rider received authorization to ride a motorcycle and motocross, the most demanding discipline possible in the world of two wheels, was chosen by Marquez and his team.

"After a three-month absence, the Spanish rider returned to riding at the Ponts Circuit (Lleida, Spain). After several runs, his sensations and feelings on the bike were more than optimistic." MotoGP's 2022 season will begin in Qatar on March 6.

