Soccer-Ex-Man Utd forward Nani joins Serie A side Venezia

Nani scored 24 goals in 112 games for Portugal, and took part in the 2014 World Cup and the 2008, 2012 and 2016 European Championship, playing in the 2016 final when they beat France. The signing is Venezia's second of the January transfer window following Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 01:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 01:18 IST
Former Manchester United forward Nani has joined Venezia on an 18-month contract, the Serie A club said on Friday. The 35-year-old was a free agent after his contract with U.S. Major League Soccer team Orlando City ended at the beginning of the month and moves to Italy for the second time, having spent a year on loan at Lazio in 2017-18.

Nani is best known for his eight years in England with United, where he won four Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008. Nani scored 24 goals in 112 games for Portugal, and took part in the 2014 World Cup and the 2008, 2012 and 2016 European Championship, playing in the 2016 final when they beat France.

The signing is Venezia's second of the January transfer window following Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance. They are 17th in the Serie A standings after 20 games, a point above the relegation zone with a game in hand on their main rivals.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

