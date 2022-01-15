Soccer-Arsenal's WSL match against Reading postponed due to COVID-19

Left Menu

Arsenal's fixture against Reading in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the visiting side's squad, both clubs said on Saturday.

Arsenal's fixture against Reading in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the visiting side's squad, both clubs said on Saturday. "In light of the increased rate of transmissions from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the FA will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and continue work with affected clubs," Reading said in a statement https://www.readingfc.co.uk/news/2022/january/15/fixture-postponement--arsenal-vs-reading.

This is the second WSL game to be called off this week after Chelsea had their third game in a row cancelled on Friday when their match with Everton was postponed for the similar reasons. Leaders Arsenal have 25 points from 10 games, nine points ahead of sixth-placed Reading.

