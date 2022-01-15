It's great to see how passionate you are about longest format: VVS Laxman to Kohli

Left Menu

Former India batter VVS Laxman on Saturday said Virat Kohli is a player who has led by example and played the game with great intensity.

Virat Kohli (Photo/VVS Laxman Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former India batter VVS Laxman on Saturday said Virat Kohli is a player who has led by example and played the game with great intensity. Laxman's remarks came as Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years.

"Congratulations, Virat, on a stellar stint as Test captain. In an era dominated by white-ball cricket, it's great to see how passionate you are about the longest format. You have led by example, played the game with great intensity and valued preparation in pursuit of excellence," tweeted Laxman. West Indies cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards also took to twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket."

Kohli's decision to leave Test captaincy came a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa on Friday. The 33-year-old's biggest win in the longest format came during 2018-19 as India won its first Test series Down Under. Under his captaincy, India also reached the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test captain (68) and he also holds the record for most Test wins by an Indian captain (40). Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh have won more matches than Kohli as captain in Test cricket.

Kohli had first led the side in Test cricket in 2014 against Australia. His last game as captain was the Cape Town Test in South Africa, which India lost by seven wickets. The leadership also brought out the best in Kohli and it saw the batter registering seven double-centuries in the longest format of the game. Kohli also holds the record for scoring most Test centuries (20) as India captain. (ANI)

