PKL: Defenders shine as Patna Pirates outclass Bengaluru Bulls 38-31

Patna Pirates' defence produced a night to remember as they helped the team beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in Match 59 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru. Patna defenders Sunil (9 points) and Mohammadreza Shadloui (3 points) were instrumental in setting up a defensive wall that even the likes of Pawan Sehrawat could not break.

Pawan, the current green sleeve holder (given to raider with most raiding points), scored a Super 10 in the first half but could not contribute even one point after the interval. A series of Super Tackles in the dying minutes ensured the Bulls lost the match with a margin of just 7 points. The Bulls started the match brightly with Pawan Sehrawat looking his usual best. But Patna certainly had a plan to stop the Season 6 champions. Their defenders pounced in group to shift their momentum to their side.

Interestingly, coach Ram Mehar Singh opted to start Guman Singh instead of the experienced Monu Goyat. Patna unleashed a two-headed raiding attack with Sachin and Guman who picked easy points out of a confused Bulls defence. They clinched their first ALL OUT in the 9th minute to open a 2-point lead. Pawan Sehrawat, meanwhile, got his Super 10 but the Bulls could only make three successful tackles in the first half that ended 20-16 in favour of the Pirates.

Patna were in no mood to slip up in the second half. Their defence was nearly flawless as the three-time champions clinched another ALL OUT in the 7th minute after restart. The likes of Pawan Sehrawat and Deepak Narwal struggled to find a way past the steely defence marshalled by Sunil in the right corner. Sunil got a High 5 as Patna opened a 11-point lead with 10 minutes remaining in the match.

The Pirates continued their "high risk-high rewards" defending to sustain the lead. They might have mistaken by conceding too many Super Tackles in the dying minutes which helped Bulls lose with a margin of just 7 points (earning 1 point from the result. (ANI)

