Soccer-Howler gifts Sierra Leone dramatic late equaliser against Ivory Coast
Sebastien Haller scored first to put Ivory Coast ahead at halftime but 21-year-old Musa Kamara equalised for Sierra Leone before Nicolas Pepe restored the Ivorians’ lead.
A goalkeeping howler handed Sierra Leone a dramatic last-gasp equaliser that secured a 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations Group E clash in Douala on Sunday. Goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare lost control of the ball and spilt it for Sierra Leone's Alhaji Kamara to snatch a 95th-minute goal as they grabbed their second point of the tournament after holding defending champions Algeria 0-0 last week.
Ivory Coast now have four points while Sierra Leone are on two with Algeria to take on Equatorial Guinea in Sunday's second Group E match at the Japoma Stadium. Sebastien Haller scored first to put Ivory Coast ahead at halftime but 21-year-old Musa Kamara equalised for Sierra Leone before Nicolas Pepe restored the Ivorians' lead. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)
