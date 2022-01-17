Ireland stun West Indies in third ODI to clinch historic series

Andy McBrine and Harry Tector smashed respective half-centuries to help Ireland defeat West Indies in the third ODI by two wickets on Sunday. With this win, Ireland registered their first-ever ODI series win away from home over an ICC Full Member after recording a two-wicket victory over the West Indies in the final match of the series.

West Indies had won the first ODI but Ireland came back strongly to register back-to-back wins. West Indies were folded for 212 in the 45th over and Ireland survived a late batting collapse to get over the line in the third ODI.

Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl first but didn't get off to a good start as West Indies added 72 runs for the first wicket. Craig Young removed both Shai Hope and Justin Greaves in his successive overs to bring back Ireland in the game.

Those dismissals brought about a middle-order collapse with West Indies losing 7-57 in the next 17 overs. Young picked two wickets, but it was off-spinner Andy McBrine who wreaked havoc. West Indies were only able to score 212 as McBrine returned with four wickets to dismantle the hosts' batting line up.

Chasing 213, Ireland lost opener Porterfield on the first ball of the innings but Paul Stirling and Andy McBrine revived the innings before Harry Tector smashed a fifty to help visitors take full control over the game. Ireland suffered a collapse just when they were about to reach the target but the visiting side held their nerves to clinch the third ODI.

Brief Scores: West Indies 212 (44.4 overs: S Hope 53, J Holder 44; A McBrine 4-28, C Young 3-43) vs Ireland 214-8 (44.5 overs: A McBrine 59, H Tector 52, P Stirling 44; A Hosein 3-59) (ANI)

